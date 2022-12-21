GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 0.9 %

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.