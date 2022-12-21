GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 0.9 %
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics
In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
