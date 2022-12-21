GMX (GMX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $46.42 or 0.00274849 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $388.53 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GMX has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,370,797 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

