GMX (GMX) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $46.20 or 0.00274646 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $386.75 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,371,004 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

