Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $351,948.12 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

