GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper Sells 7,585 Shares

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$22,982.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,264.28.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

GGD remained flat at C$2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 380,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,030. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.44 million and a P/E ratio of -346.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$3.64.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

See Also

