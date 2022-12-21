Golden Green Inc. Buys 543 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

