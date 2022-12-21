Golden Green Inc. Invests $466,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

