Golden Green Inc. Makes New $810,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $375.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.81. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $234.49 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

