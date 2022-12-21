Golden Green Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.81 and its 200 day moving average is $329.91. The company has a market capitalization of $343.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

