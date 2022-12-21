Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

