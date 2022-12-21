Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.