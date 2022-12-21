Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.29. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 61,587 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 333.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 134,971 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.