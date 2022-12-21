Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Goodwin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,279 ($39.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,170.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,853.70. The company has a market cap of £252.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,911.24. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,570 ($43.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03.

Insider Transactions at Goodwin

In related news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 4,971 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($38.69), for a total transaction of £158,326.35 ($192,330.36).

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

