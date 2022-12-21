Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NSTG opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

