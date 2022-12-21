Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

