Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 7,065 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,789 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.