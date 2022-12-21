Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

