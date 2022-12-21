Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.47

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

NYSE GHI opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.