Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.47

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance
NYSE GHI opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 17.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
