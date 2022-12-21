Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0654 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $312,285.22 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

