Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

