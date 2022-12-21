Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HHV opened at GBX 57.75 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.01. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.43 ($1.09).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

