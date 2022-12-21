Harmony (ONE) One Day Volume Tops $6.76 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Harmony has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $141.75 million and $6.76 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007284 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $847.96 or 0.05045839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496920 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,719,404,876 coins and its circulating supply is 12,915,420,876 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

