HC Wainwright Raises IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target to $65.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
IMV Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 354,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,597. IMV has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.30. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
