HC Wainwright Raises IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target to $65.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMV Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 354,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,597. IMV has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.30. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IMV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 680.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

