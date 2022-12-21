HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $238.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $242.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $233.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/21/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $240.00.

10/26/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $252.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

