Head to Head Analysis: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.57% -59.58% NeuroMetrix -57.46% -20.37% -18.83%

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 0.72 -$20.29 million ($1.05) -0.50 NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 1.35 -$2.28 million ($0.69) -2.09

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 843.40%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Vivos Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

