Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $13.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,474,162 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.805 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04255971 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,571,346.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.