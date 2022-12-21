HEICO Co. (HEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

HEICO stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

