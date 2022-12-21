Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25). Approximately 604,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 855,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.60 ($1.29).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTWS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

