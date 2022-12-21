HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, HI has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $60.99 million and $663,147.74 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014249 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00226024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02300223 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $771,831.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

