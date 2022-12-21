Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,754 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $159.73. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

