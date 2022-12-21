Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

VSS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

