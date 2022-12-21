Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,385,000 after buying an additional 90,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 594,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.