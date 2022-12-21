Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. 113,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,014. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.