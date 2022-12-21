Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 245,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,746. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

