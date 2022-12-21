Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.45. 52,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,067. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.32. The firm has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

