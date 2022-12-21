Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. 94,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,326. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

