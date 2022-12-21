Holo (HOT) One Day Volume Hits $9.71 Million

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Holo has a market capitalization of $256.30 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.
Buying and Selling Holo
