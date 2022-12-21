HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,198.80

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,198.80 ($14.56) and last traded at GBX 1,196 ($14.53), with a volume of 339473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,195 ($14.52).

HomeServe Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,987.50.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

