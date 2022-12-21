Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,743 shares.The stock last traded at $22.82 and had previously closed at $23.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Honda Motor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Honda Motor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

