Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

