Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $501.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.38. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

