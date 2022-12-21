Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $29.84 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

