Humanscape Price Down 17.5% This Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

