Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 12,845,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,627,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

