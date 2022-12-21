IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.86. The company had a trading volume of 73,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average is $284.19. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.