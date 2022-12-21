IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 5,760 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 100,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. 55,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,426. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

