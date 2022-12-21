IAM Advisory LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PWB traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,653. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.