IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.05.

IMG traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.18. 818,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

