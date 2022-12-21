IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Specifically, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

IES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $648.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 9.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in IES by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

