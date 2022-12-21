IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $37.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

IGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

IGMS opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $852.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.45. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and have sold 51,018 shares worth $1,074,228. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

